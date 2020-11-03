Remembering Sadashiv Amrapurkar: 10 things you may not know

1. Sadashiv Amrapurkar's real name was Ganesh Kumar Narwode, and he was fondly referred to as Tatya among his family and friend circle

2. Director Govind Nihalani watched the Marathi stage play 'Hands-Up!', in which Amrapurkar acted with Avinash Masurekar and Bhakti Barve-Inamdar, and decided to cast him as Rama Shetty in 'Ardh Satya'



Sadashiv Amrapurkar

3. In 1984, he won the Filmfare Award for the best supporting actor for 'Ardh Satya', which was his debut film

4. In 1991, Amrapurkar won the Filmfare best villain trophy for his portrayal of a ruthless eunuch in 'Sadak'. This was the first time the award was given in the 'negative' category

5. In a career spanning three decades, Amrapurkar acted in over 300 movies in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya and Haryanvi languages



The actor gave an award-winning performance as a ruthless eunuch in 'Sadak'

6. In 1987, he starred as the main villain in Dharmendra-starrer 'Hukumat', which was the highest-grossing film of that year, beating even Mr India

7. In March 2013, some people attacked him after he protested against water wastage during Holi festival near his residence in Mumbai

8. Amrapurkar was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film 'Bombay Talkies'

9. When Amrapurkar was approached for a role in the short film to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee as part of 'Bombay Talkies', he didn't even know who Dibakar Banerjee was!

10. He was actively involved in social work during his last years

