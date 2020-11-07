Rising Star Actor Vrushabh Shah Is All Set To Win Hearts With His Debut Film

Dream is not something which you see while you sleep, dream is something which doesn't let you sleep. This famous quote by Late. President Mr. APJ Abdul Kalam is not just a quote but there is a living example of this quote. Actor Vrushabh Shah. A new and a fresh face of the industry but he is all set to set his mark in the world of superstars. Which film is he doing? How did he get it? What are his upcoming plans? Let's find out in his story below.

Vrushabh Shah who doesn't have any filmy background has got his first film on his sheer talent. Vrushabh will be seen in Sharda Production's film Mangalashtaka Return. A very popular director has signed him. It's his debut project and he is playing a prominent role in it. Vrushabh who has got this opportunity because of his talent and hard-work takes it very seriously. He is working with complete dedication and he feels grateful for the opportunity. He wants to entertain his audience with his 100% efforts. He sees himself as a growing artist and a learner.

Vrushabh Shah is not only a talented and very good actor but he is also a very nice human being who doesn't only have morals and values but he never fails to stick to it. In these serious times of Corona pandemic when people are facing countless problems. There are few real heroes who stood strong to help us, our Corona warriors. Vrushabh has decided to thank these Corona Warriors in his own way. On his birthday he has gifted ND Oximeters, Thermometers and Sanitization Box to Police and as we call them Corona warriors and this help, he did was from his first film Mangalashtaka Return's signing amount. Vrushabh feels these real heroes are the reason people can live their lives peacefully. Many people have helped in these situations but when a new actor does it from his first earning, the first signing amount, is definitely worth appreciating.

Vrushabh Shah is not only going to be a star of Mangalashtaka Return but he is also going to star in film Peth as well. Not only this but Vrushabh's countless efforts and dedication has earned him three more films. Details about these films will be revealed soon. Vrushabh Shah is surely leading his way to the success and to be a next superstar. We wish him good luck for his future endeavors.

