Riteish Deshmukh wishes Housefull 4 co-star Rana Daggubati as he turned 36

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday. He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish.

Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend. pic.twitter.com/J7fT5TtkiM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 14, 2020

"Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted.

Several celebrities including actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, and others wished the actor on his 36th birthday.

