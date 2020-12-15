Search

Riteish Deshmukh wishes Housefull 4 co-star Rana Daggubati as he turned 36

Updated: 15 December, 2020 08:42 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh and Rana Daggubati. Pics/Yogen Shah
Riteish Deshmukh and Rana Daggubati. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday. He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish.

"Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted.

Several celebrities including actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, and others wished the actor on his 36th birthday.

