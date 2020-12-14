Rohit Sharma and Ritika in romantic mode on fifth wedding anniversary. See photo

India cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a sweet message on social media to wish wife Ritika on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Rohit shared a lovely picture of him along with Ritika picture for his 16.8 million followers and captioned it: "5 yrs of affection and we plan to stay not out till the end @ritssajdeh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Meanwhile, Ritika wrote: "Happy 5 my love @rohitsharma45 [heart emoji] I call dibs on you for all our future lifetimes."

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh tied the knot on December 13, 2015. The couple has a daughter together named Samaira. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are one of the most loved couples in the cricket world.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news