Rohit Sharma injury: BCCI reportedly held conference call with Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli

The BCCI on Thursday reportedly held a meeting with key team members via video conference to address the confusion regarding Rohit Sharma's injury.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, India head coach Ravi Shastri, Indian captain Virat Kohli, batsman Rohit Sharma, chief selector Sunil Joshi and NCA members who were monitoring Rohit Sharma's injury were part of the discussion.

Ahead of the first ODI match against Australia on Thursday, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli had said there had been lack of "uncertainty and lack of clarity" on the issue of Rohit Sharma's injury.

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said.

Rohit Sharma, who was nursing a hamstring injury, played in the IPL within days of being left out of the Australia tour before being subsequently added to the Test squad.

"After that [the selection meeting] he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity," Kohli said.

"We have been playing the waiting game," he added. Kohli said that Rohit's next assessment at the NCA will happen on December 11 and right now it's a waiting game for the team sitting in Australia.