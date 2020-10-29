Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika spend relaxed evening at a beach in UAE. See photo

India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who captains Mumbai Indians at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season in the United Aram Emirate recently took to social media to share a lovely photo along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit took to Instagram to share a picture of him relaxing on a beach in UAE with wife Ritika Sajdeh for his 16.2 million followers on Tuesday. He captioned the picture: “Nice and relaxed evening at the beach.” The post received 1,467,859 ‘likes’.

Rohit's participation in remaining IPL 'most unlikely'

Accoring to a source, it is learnt that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is 'most unlikely' to participate in the remainder of the IPL 2020 matches and he may not likely to be included in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Australia tour later this year.

"Rohit Sharma may be practising in the nets but he can't run comfortably on the field. Batting is one thing but running is different," a source close to the developments, said.

The BCCI also said on Tuesday that their medical team are monitoring Rohit Sharma for his hamstring injury.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news