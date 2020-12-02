Rolling out her third December release; Sara Ali Khan shares some fond memories of the month

With a combination of immense talent, versatility and a witty spirit, Sara Ali Khan has created a special place for herself in the industry. Sara made a blockbuster debut with 'Kedarnath' and followed it up with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop comedy 'Simmba', co-starring Ranveer Singh, both of which released in December 2018 consecutively. She is now all set to amaze the audience with her upcoming movie 'Coolie No.1' which will be releasing on December 25 this year.

Sharing excitement, for the third December release, Sara says, "December has always been my favourite month! From my childhood to Columbia days, Christmas trees, fairy lights and cheerful celebrations always excited me! Professionally also, my debut film Kedarnath and Simmba both released in December of 2018, making it an extremely special month for me.

Adding further she says, "Now things have worked out in a way where Coolie No 1 is releasing in December too! So I really hope I can help spread the much needed laughter, positivity and Christmas cheer that this year truly needs!"

The tralier of Coolie No.1 was dropped recently, and the sizzling chemistry of Varun and Sara has impressed the audience.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: Trying To Copy Karisma Kapoor Wouldn't Be Fun And Wouldn't Be Possible

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news