Rosamund Pike learnt German for 7 Days In Entebbe

Rosamund Pike of Gone Girl fame, who played a German hijacker in 7 Days In Entebbe had to learn German to be part of the film



Rosamund Pike in 7 Days In Entebbe

Actor Rosamund Pike of Gone Girl fame, who played a German hijacker in 7 Days In Entebbe had to learn German to be part of the film. Helmed by Brazilian director José Padilha, the film is a thriller inspired by true events. It showcases the much talked about 1976 Air France Tel Aviv-Paris flight hijack incident.

It spans the journey of how an act of terrorism leads to one of the most daring hostage rescue missions. Since Pike played a hijacker, who's a left-wing German radical, it was important for her to speak fluent German in the film. To ensure she got the accent right, she took rigorous training to ace the language and do justice to her character, Brigitte Kuhlmann. Though Pike was thrilled with the idea of playing the role, the language barrier was a concern initially, says Padilha.

"I wanted the German hijackers to speak to each other in fluent German because that's what they would do in real life. So, we were looking for an actor who could speak German." During Padilha's first meeting with the Pike, he asked her if she could speak German. "She suggested she could learn it phonetically." Ultimately, Pike performed all of the dialogues in German.

