Rubina Dilaik on husband Abhinav Shukla: We were about to get divorced

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on the verge of divorcing her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla before entering the reality show.

In the latest promo, the contestants are given a task to confess their deepest secrets to win immunity. As part of the task, Rubina is seen opening up about her relationship with Abhinav. She shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November this year, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

"We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together," she said, following which she wept inconsolably.

Later, she was seen having a conversation about it with Abhinav, who was emotional and worried about the news making headlines. He was upset that their families would get to know the truth about their relationship through the show.

The couple got married in 2018. Their fans have loved the couple in the show, and fondly called them "Rubinav". Throughout the show, they have encouraged and supported each other, with Abhinav being protective about her, though there have also been arguments and differences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever