Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to share screen space in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will be seen together in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, the filmmakers reportedly announced. The upcoming spy thriller film on Netflix, based on Mark Greaney's debut album by the same name, features Gosling as the protagonist, and Evans as the antagonist.

Shooting for the project is expected to commence in the end of January in Los Angeles, and will then move overseas in Europe in the spring. The Russo Brothers have plans to shoot extensively in locations across the globe to give The Gray Man a pan appeal.

