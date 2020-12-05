SA-England 1st ODI postponed after player tests positive

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The first ODI between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, has been postponed after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19. Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board, the unidentified South African player’s positive status emerged from tests conducted after his team’s final scheduled practice on Thursday.

The first ODI will now be a day game in Paarl on Sunday, when the second match was scheduled. The second match will be a D/N game at Newlands on Monday, with the series concluding as scheduled with another D/N match at Newlands on Wednesday.

