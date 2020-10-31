Sachin feasts on healthy and tasty Buddha bowl made by daughter Sara

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a sumptuous meal cooked by daughter Sara. On Friday, he Instagrammed the below picture and wrote: "Sara made a Buddha bowl for us. It has a fillet of chilli & honey glazed salmon with shredded honey mustard carrots, pickled cucumbers and sliced avocado, on a bed of Thai vegetables. Garnished with mixed seeds, coriander, onion and lemon. Enjoyed having such a healthy and tasty meal. Above all it was filled with love. #foodiefriday."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news