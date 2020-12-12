Sachin Tendulkar not shore if they're lost at Sea

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed the above picture on Thursday for his 27.4 million followers of him enjoying his vacation with daughter Sara. He captioned it: "Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

