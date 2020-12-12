Sachin Tendulkar not shore if they're lost at Sea
Sachin Tendulkar had a quirky caption for his latest Instagram post
Sachin Tendulkar and daughter Sara
India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed the above picture on Thursday for his 27.4 million followers of him enjoying his vacation with daughter Sara. He captioned it: "Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea."
View this post on Instagram
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe