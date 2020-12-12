Search

Sachin Tendulkar not shore if they're lost at Sea

Updated: 12 December, 2020 14:15 IST | Agencies |

Sachin Tendulkar had a quirky caption for his latest Instagram post

Sachin Tendulkar and daughter Sara
Sachin Tendulkar and daughter Sara

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed the above picture on Thursday for his 27.4 million followers of him enjoying his vacation with daughter Sara. He captioned it: "Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea."

 
 
 
