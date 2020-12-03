Sachin Tendulkar's emotional post for late Ramakant Achrekar: Thinking of a person very close to my heart

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the best batsman in the world. Well, Sachin came a long way as a young lad from Mumbai to becoming the top batsmen in the history of cricket. But Sachin was coached by one of the greats in order to become a great - the late Ramakant Achrekar. He helped Sachin understand his strengths and understand the nuances of the game like no other. 'Achrekar Sir', as Sachin fondly calls him, was also like a father figure to him. Sachin, on numerous occasions, has credited Achrekar for all the glory and laurels he has received in cricket.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar posted a childhood photo along with Ramakant Achrekar and had an emotional message to go along with it. Sachin wrote, "Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir."

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2020

After some complications due to his age, Ramakant Achrekar passed away on January 2, 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar went on to created numerous records in cricket and is the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 18,426 runs in the 462 matches he played in ODI cricket along with 49 centuries and 96 fifties. He is ranked number one in terms of most ODI tons.

In Tests, Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches than any other - 200. Sachin is also the leading run-scorer in the format with 15, 921 runs and player with most Test centuries with 51 under his belt. He has also scored 68 fifties in Tests.

Making his debut in 1989 and retiring in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar's career spanned across 2 and a half decades.

