Sagarika Ghatge on starting her own production: Have acquired rights to a novel

The league of producers who are increasingly turning to literature to find inspiration for cinematic adaptations have a new addition. Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge tells mid-day that she has acquired the rights to a novel to mark her probable foray into production. "I have been fortunate to have worked with talented producers, and plan to take the next step by starting my own production [house]. I have acquired the rights to a novel, and the process of taking this further has already commenced," says the actor, adding that the gamut of channels available for people to consume content makes this era a promising one for entertainers.

In a first of sorts, the actor's last offering, the Friday release Footfairy, headed directly to television instead of taking a digital route. The &Pictures release revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer with a fetish for feet. "The film has released at an opportune time since the medium doesn't matter, in the current scenario. Nowadays, people are looking at content in a new light and it is a great time to be part of the industry," says the actor who plays a paediatrician in the edgy thriller.

