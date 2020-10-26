Sagarika Ghatge on starting her own production: Have acquired rights to a novel
Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge, who features in the Friday release Footfairy, talks about her plans to foray into production.
The league of producers who are increasingly turning to literature to find inspiration for cinematic adaptations have a new addition. Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge tells mid-day that she has acquired the rights to a novel to mark her probable foray into production. "I have been fortunate to have worked with talented producers, and plan to take the next step by starting my own production [house]. I have acquired the rights to a novel, and the process of taking this further has already commenced," says the actor, adding that the gamut of channels available for people to consume content makes this era a promising one for entertainers.
In a first of sorts, the actor's last offering, the Friday release Footfairy, headed directly to television instead of taking a digital route. The &Pictures release revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer with a fetish for feet. "The film has released at an opportune time since the medium doesn't matter, in the current scenario. Nowadays, people are looking at content in a new light and it is a great time to be part of the industry," says the actor who plays a paediatrician in the edgy thriller.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe