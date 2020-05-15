Saif Ali Khan-starrer Dilli writer Gaurav Solanki makes an exit from the second edition of the project

Towards the close of 2019, Gaurav Solanki, in a mid-day interview, had expressed dissent at being relegated to the fringes during the filming of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer, tentatively titled Dilli. Ahead of the release of the first edition of Ali Abbas Zafar's political thriller, mid-day has it that Solanki — who had been kept away from the set during the shoot — has made an exit from the second edition of the project.

The discourse invited varying viewpoints, with leading man Khan stating that it was not "a writer's place to be on set and direct". But Solanki says his decision to call time on his association with them has nothing to do with the argument. "I am developing something else and want to concentrate on my script. There was no fall out," he asserts, adding that helming the writing process of season one from scratch was a cumbersome task requiring 15 months. "If I wanted to concentrate on my film, I knew I'd have to leave, and decided to do so in the midst of writing season one itself," he says, acknowledging that the first edition was written in a manner to facilitate the creation of successive seasons.

While choosing to stay mum about his forthcoming project, Solanki is willing to reveal that he is yet to decide if his offering will enjoy a cinematic release, or hit web platforms. "I am currently developing the script, which is precious for me."

