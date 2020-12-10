Salman Khan drops a hint alluding to the farmers' strike

Was Salman Khan alluding to the farmers' strike by his cryptic post, "Mother Earth?" On Wednesday, the superstar shared a snapshot of him ploughing the land. A section of fans was convinced that it was in support of the farmers. Khan spent a greater part of the lockdown farming at his Panvel home. Earlier, he had written about his 'huge respect for farmers'.

Speaking about his professional journey, Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and became a sensation with the blockbuster success of Maine Pyar Kiya a year later. In his career, he's known for films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Khamoshi: The Musical, Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Tere Naam, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan made his Television debut as a host with the game show Dus Ka Dum in 2008 and then he appeared as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss for the first time in 2010. It has been more than a decade that the actor is ruling the silver screen, as well as the television.

Now, Salman Khan is all set to woo the audience with his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. For the uninitiated, the film was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but was postponed due to pandemic. Directed by Prrabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Disha Patani. Salman also has the third film of the Tiger franchise in the pipeline, that will be directed by Fan director Maneesh Sharma.

Also Read: Salman Khan's first look from Antim..The Final Truth revealed! Aayush Sharma shares video

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news