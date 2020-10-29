Sangeen: Elnaaz Norouzi's second act with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after Sacred Games

Crying is hardly the reaction Nawazuddin Siddiqui would want to evoke in his leading ladies. But that's exactly what Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi did when she learnt that she had bagged a lead role opposite him in Sangeen. Days after director Jaideep Chopra announced the psychological thriller, Norouzi, talking to us from Germany, says, "I have always wanted to concentrate on acting instead of doing dance numbers. After Sacred Games, I wished to work with Nawaz sir again because I learnt a lot from him on the set. When I was chosen for Sangeen, I was so emotional that I started crying."

Working with Siddiqui in the web series was like going back to acting school for Norouzi, who played Bollywood actor Zoya Mirza. "I remember asking him how he pulled off humour so effortlessly. Often, when actors laugh in front of the camera, it sounds fake. Instead of replying, he began laughing. When he stopped laughing, I realised that he was acting all along, but his laugh was so natural that I couldn't tell the difference."

Sangeen, which is expected to roll in January 2021, will be shot across London and Mumbai. The actor believes the script will keep the viewers engaged with its plot twists. "When I was reading the script, I did not see the end coming. I am glad to play such a layered role so early on in my career."

