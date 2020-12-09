Sanjay Dutt goes green! Plants a sapling at Shilparamam

Sanjay Dutt took a break from the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad to espouse the green cause. He extended support to Telangana leader J Santosh Kumar's Green India Challenge initiative by planting a sapling at Shilparamam. The actor called upon fans to grow trees for a 'healthy and sustainable environment'. Dutt and co-actor Yash are shooting for the climax in Prashanth Neel's multilingual.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the first instalment ended on a cliffhanger. In this one, Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera, and his character is inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings.

After having wrapped up Shamshera in September, Dutt started shooting in Hyderabad and is said to wrap up his portion in KGF: Chapter 2 soon. For the uninitiated, this will mark his regional debut. On the cards is the shoot of an elaborate action sequence with Kannada superstar Yash.

Speaking about his personal life, in August this year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. All of Dutt's friends, fans and well-wishers around the world have been praying for the actor to beat his cancer and get better soon. Now, the actor is said to be recovered, and he is completing his current professional commitments.

The actor will complete four decades in the Hindi film industry soon. He began his career with Rocky in 1981 and became a big star with the success of films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt five films in the pipeline, namely Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.

