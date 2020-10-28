Sanjay Dutt's fans wonder how he recovered from the Big C within 2 months

Ever since Sanjay Dutt announced that he was cancer-free, several industry colleagues, including Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, have been congratulating him on his recovery. But a section of netizens, as well as doctors, are still wondering how Dutt, 61, beat the Big C within two months of the diagnosis.

One social media user wrote to the star, "Dear Sir, could you please share the name and number of that miraculous doctor so that people fighting cancer for years can take benefit and recover in a few weeks? It will also be helpful in nominating the respected doctor for next year's Nobel Prize." Another user asked, "How is that even possible? How come you had such a quick recovery? Miracle then."

On August 8, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness, which was followed by tests that revealed that he reportedly had stage four lung cancer. On August 11, Dutt took to social media and wrote that he is taking a break for medical treatment. He was spotted up and about after his chemotherapy sessions at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His decision to seek treatment at the Andheri hospital was at the behest of old pal Tina Ambani, who was his co-star in his debut film, Rocky (1981).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onAug 11, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

Over the weekend, Dutt posted that he was consulting a spiritual healer "whose predictions are amazing and I am grateful for his presence in my life." Those close to Dutt are also surprised by his announcement. We guess miracles do happen.

Recently Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he is going to resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in November. The character of Adheera has garnered a lot of anticipation ever since the first look and the audience is very excited to see him back in action and take over the silver screen.

Apart from KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has a powerful trajectory of movies and will be seen in Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

