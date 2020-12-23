Sanju Samson-Charulatha turn 2: Best decision we ever made! See post

India cricketer Sanju Samson has shared a sweet message to wish wife Charulatha on their second wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, Samson Instagrammed the above picture for his 1.5 million followers and captioned it: "Today we celebrate the best decision WE ever made !!! Happy Anniversary My Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news