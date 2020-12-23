Search

Sanju Samson-Charulatha turn 2: Best decision we ever made! See post

Updated: 23 December, 2020 08:16 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

On Tuesday, Samson Instagrammed the above picture for his 1.5 million followers and captioned it: "Today we celebrate the best decision WE ever made !!! Happy Anniversary My Love."

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP
India cricketer Sanju Samson has shared a sweet message to wish wife Charulatha on their second wedding anniversary.

