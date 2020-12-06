Sara Ali Khan pens a poem as she shares her workout video

Sara Ali Khan has been channeling her inner poet on Instagram for a while now, and her penchant for the same continues even in her latest post. But this time, she also established fitness goals as she shared a workout video with fans that would give them the encouragement to hit the gym.

Sharing her workout video, this is what the actor had to say- "When in doubt, You must workout. Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count."

Have a look at the video right here:

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, the remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name. Given how sensitive people have become when it comes to consuming content, especially in the genre of comedy where anything can come across as offensive, the actress talked to mid-day.com about the same in an interview recently.

She said, "I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life."

The actor considers herself fortunate to be inducted into the comedy scene by the best in the business, David. One may almost assume she has the genes for it - after all, parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have often been celebrated for their comic timing. "I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre."

