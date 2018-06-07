Sara Sengupta: Uma restores hope in humanity

Uma is inspired by the story of a Canadian boy Evan Leversage, who died of cancer in 2015



Picture courtesy/Sara Sengupta Instagram account

Actress Sara Sengupta, the daughter of Bengali actors Jisshu Sengupta and Nilanjana, who made her acting debut with Uma, says the film has the capability of restoring hope in humanity. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Uma is inspired by the story of a Canadian boy Evan Leversage, who died of cancer in 2015.



Leversage came to be known as 'the boy who moved Christmas' when his hometown celebrated Christmas, two months in advance, to make sure the little boy could be a part of the festivities before his death.



"I loved the story of this film. This film restores hope in humanity. To also mention my personal side I was always bullied by many and still am, probably it just does not affect me as I am a unique person and go by life as it takes me one step ahead in making myself a better person," Sara said in a statement to IANS. The film released on June 1. "Uma" has also been selected for screening at the New York Indian Film Festival and the London Indian Film Festival.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever