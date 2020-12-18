Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia talks about the show's Pakistani remake, says 'It's appalling'

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, a sitcom that started in 2004 and continued to entertain the viewers till 2006, was known for its smartly written characters and witty dialogues. The show was based on the conflict between the 'Saas' and the 'Bahu' due to their economic divide. But the show was comedic and clever in its nature and narrative.

And the writer of the show Aatish Kapadia is now upset over its 'unofficial remake' in Pakistan. He has written a long post on Facebook and lashed out at the makers and also stated how he cringed after he saw a clipping that he received. He also described this incident as 'daylight robbery.'

This is what he had to say in his post- "Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a 'word to word' 'frame to frame' unofficial remake of our show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours , to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they've even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!" [SIC]

He added, "I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn't understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it." [SIC]

He called this incident an act of 'daylight robbery'. This is what he wrote further- "Written by using inversion as a tool. But this blatant copy!??? My god it's appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show 'views' , by chance you'll come across that daylight robbery. So much for copyright! And I don't mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show , lock stock and barrel!" [SIC]

A few months back, Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked exclusively to mid-day.com and talked about the show and his character and stated, "While travelling, my children know their papa is known for a character called Roshesh. The elder one loved it. He was binge-watching it. The younger one is still evolving, he's only eight so it's too early for him to understand Sarabhai. But he loves Roshesh and he himself mimics the character. I'm proud of them."

The second season of the show came out in 2017.

