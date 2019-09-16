Scientist Suhas Tejaskanda will bring something new for Bollywood

Nowadays we see a lot of fantastic talents in B-town. Technology is changing the face of our movies. We are seeing so many young talents giving their best to create something new in film.

Many say that the role of actors is essential in the movie else movie cannot work. Well, if it is the case, movies without Salman, Shahrukh, Hrithik would have been a flop in today's time. We feel the story, direction and Production make the film significant and actors are secondary. If the director and producer are visionary, then things become easy for actors, and we can get a film which is loved by masses everywhere.

We are getting many people nowadays who are proving their work in direction and Production by giving short movies. We are going to see one more person in the list who is award-winning personality, and famous name in Scientist's pool called Suhas Tejaskanda.

Suhas is planning to make a short movie on social issues. He has done lots of things for our Army, as he always wanted to become an army man, but his dream didn't come true. So he changed his way and started making devices related to Unattended Battlefield surveillance systems which can save our Army jawans on the border areas. This was not enough for him, and now he is planning to make a movie on the social issues with his friends who are in B-town. It would be a series of documentaries on the misuse of Women laws.

According to sources Suhas Tejaskanda wants to produce a movie on his father's life struggle in creating a new education system and how he faces false allegations by few people misusing Women Laws. Ultimately the issue becomes the talk of the town and a few good teachers and his son helped him to come out of this vendetta. If things go according to his plan, then this young talent may produce a series of Movies on this real-life incident.

So if the rumours are right then we might see some beautiful movies made on modern social issues by this young talent Suhas Tejaskanda in coming years. It will be interesting to see how he manages this field which will be totally new for him.

