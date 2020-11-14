Scotland edge out Serbia to end 22-year international wait with Euro 2020 qualification

Scotland players celebrate their shoot-out win over Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers in Belgrade on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Scotland's long major tournament exile is over after a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade secured their place at Euro 2020 on Thursday, while minnows North Macedonia will make their finals debut following a tense play-off win in Georgia.

Hungary, Slovakia seal spots

Hungary and Slovakia also won to secure spots at the tournament which was postponed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 and is now set for June and July of 2021. An extra year's wait will not matter to Scotland, who had gone through 10 failed qualifying campaigns since their last major tournament, the 1998 World Cup. Steve Clarke's team led courtesy of Ryan Christie's strike in the second half, but Luka Jovic headed to make it 1-1 in the 90th minute, forcing extra time. Scotland won 5-4 on penalties

North Macedonia to debut

Meanwhile, North Macedonia will make their tournament debut after striker Goran Pandev, 37, scored their winner in the 56th minute in Tbilisi. The Balkan nation will go into Group C alongside the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine.

Euro 2020 final group draw

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary

