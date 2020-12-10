See Photo: Deepika Padukone's 'authentic smile' gets featured at Athens airport

Actress Deepika Padukone has been featured at Athens International Airport, in an exhibition of The Authentic Smiles of People of the World. The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when the Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break due to Covid-19.

Her fans in Athens can see the grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine. It is draped in a saree and is embellished with a choker necklace and a small bindi. The text reads: "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika_Padukone__ (@deepika_padukone__3)

Deepika also has a wax statue at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.

