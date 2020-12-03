See photo: MMA babe Paige VanZant turns up the heat with husband Austin

American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant is making the most of her free time as she is busy enjoying her holidays with husband Austin Vanderford in Alaska.

Paige VanZant, who is a very active sports personality on social media, posted a rather steamy picture on Instagram on Wednesday. In the photo, Paige is seen doing a She captioned it: 'Thought I should heat things up a little because it’s been so cold.' The post received over 84,000 'likes' on Instagram.

Paige VanZant earlier shared a couple of photos of her trip at Alaska with Austin Vanderford and the couple seem to be enjoying their trip in the chilly region. Take a look at some of their photos below.

Paige VanZant is pretty bold on social media and often posts photos posing in bikinis as well as some intimate ones with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Paige and Austin began dating in 2017 before Austin proposed to her in January 2018. The couple exchanged vows in September that year.

Paige's husband Austin is also a professional MMA fighter and is a two-time national champion and NAIA All-American wrestler.

Meanwhile, Paige is a winner of the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

She is a woman of many talents as she is also a model and author and has also appeared on television shows such as Dancing With The Stars as well as Chopped.

