See Photo: Mouni Roy flaunts perfect curves in striped bikini
Mouni Roy posted a stunning bikini picture, captioning an outline of her weekend plans
Actress Mouni Roy on Saturday posted a stunning bikini picture, captioning an outline of her weekend plans with the image. Mouni's new Instagram image captures her lounging on a reclining chair. She flaunts perfect curves in multi-coloured striped bikini.
"Saturdays for siestas Sundays for cuddles," Mouni captioned the image, which garnered over 435,500 likes within a couple of hours.
View this post on Instagram
Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe