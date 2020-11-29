Search

See Photo: Mouni Roy flaunts perfect curves in striped bikini

Updated: 29 November, 2020 07:52 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Mouni Roy posted a stunning bikini picture, captioning an outline of her weekend plans

Image source: Instagram/@imouniroy
Image source: Instagram/@imouniroy

Actress Mouni Roy on Saturday posted a stunning bikini picture, captioning an outline of her weekend plans with the image. Mouni's new Instagram image captures her lounging on a reclining chair. She flaunts perfect curves in multi-coloured striped bikini.

"Saturdays for siestas Sundays for cuddles," Mouni captioned the image, which garnered over 435,500 likes within a couple of hours.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 29 November, 2020 07:38 IST

Tags

mouni roybollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK