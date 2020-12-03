See Photo: Rajkummar Rao flaunts muscles, urges fans to work hard on fitness

Rajkummar Rao has a suggestion for his fans. The Bollywood actor shared a photograph of his muscular frame on Instagram, saying it was the result of hard work. The actor also exhorted fans to work hard on fitness.

"Bachpan mein suna tha mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. Aur phal jitna meetha khana hai mehnat utni hi karni hoti hai (I had heard since childhood that the fruits of hard work are sweet. Sweeter the fruit you desire, the harder you have to work)," the actor wrote on Instagram using the hashtag #bemehnati to urge fans to be hardworking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar had double-release during Diwali this year. He featured in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology "Ludo", as well as Hansal Mehta's comedy "Chhalaang". Both films were released digitally.

The actor will next be seen in Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy "Second Innings". The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Rajkummar's upcoming films also include "Badhaai Do" and "RoohiAfza".

