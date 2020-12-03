See Photo: When a young Masaba Gupta met Hrithik Roshan before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released

Hrithik Roshan has had the most iconic debut of the last 20 years and arguably the greatest one. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai came out in 2000 and made him an overnight sensation. Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta now shared a picture with the star and that too a throwback one, when the film was yet to release.

She shared a picture with the actor and this is how she described the same- "Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won't eat my food. I look like a smug little boy! [sic]"

Have a look at the post right here:

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won't eat my food ðÂ¤£ I look like a smug little boy! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

Hrithik Roshan has had a solid fan base ever since he has stepped into the Hindi film industry. Recently, one of his fan-clubs displayed its knack for imagination on social media. The actor, who displayed his knack for effortless action and someone whose persona has always dripped with swag and smirk in films like War, Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, and Krrish, was in for a surprise.

The fan-club in question compiled some of his action scenes and edited it crisply by adding the instrumental tune of his Agneepath's song Chikni Chameli. The result couldn't help but leave the actor amused. He completed two decades in the industry this year. After his staggering debut, he went on do films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, and War.

Almost eight months after he signed on American talent management company Gersh Agency to represent him internationally, Hrithik Roshan is now working towards making Hollywood his next stop. It is heard that the actor, who is in talks to play the parallel lead of a spy in a Hollywood action thriller, recently recorded his audition. The multi-million dollar film is backed by a reputed production house, but details regarding the director and the story are being kept under wraps.

Though auditions usually take place at the studios in the US, Roshan taped his scene at his Juhu home, given the pandemic. "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik's team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4," revealed a source.

