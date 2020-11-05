See Photo: Zaid Darbar proposes to Gauahar Khan and she says yes

A lot was being written and spoken about Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's relationship and now, it's all set to go to the next level. Well, Darbar took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with Khan where he announced to the world that he has proposed to her and she has said yes.

And it was very much evident from the ring emoji that he used in his post and the balloon in the background that had written- 'She said yes.' (sic) Khan shared the same picture and congratulations from friends from the fraternity were in order. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram ð♥ï¸ @gauaharkhan A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar) onNov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Talking about the couple, Zaid's father and veteran lyricist Ismail Darbar said a few months back, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him."

He added, "I hate to be a fake. In fact, I don't even know how to fake it. Let me tell you straight up. I married for the second time and I am not on great terms with my first wife (Farzana, Zaid's mother). If we were great with each other, why would we have separated and I gone on to marry someone else? The kids didn't intervene in my personal life even then, nor do they do so now. I have 4 kids from my first wife and 1 from the second. I am very attached to all my children."

