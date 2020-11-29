See Photos: Alaya F dazzles in grey bikini as she soaks in sun in Alibaug

Alaya F celebrated her birthday on the 28th of November with a small beach getaway in Alibaug. The talented actress who has become a fan favourite with just her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman had wishes pouring in from fans and media nonstop, so the young star took to her social media to thank them.

Alaya shared a photo from her birthday celebration in Alibaug where we can see her initials 'AF' decorated amid flowers and balloons, while she is posing, raising the temperatures in a two-piece. She captioned the photo, "Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes! (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

She has proven herself quite the promising debutante of the year as she has used the lockdown very productively to impress her fans with her various skills from dancing, make-up tutorials, fitness etc. to all trending challenges with her super fun and candid series #AlayaAF. She has been receiving massive praises and love since she made her Bollywood debut this year.

