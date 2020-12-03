See Photos: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoy lunch with Jackie Shroff and Nandita Das

Due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone was indoors for months. As the restrictions have begun to get relaxed, people have finally got the opportunity to step out of their homes, and this includes Bollywood celebrities too.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha stepped out for lunch and giving them company were Jackie Shroff and Nandita Das. Fazal shared some pictures on his Instagram account; have a look at them right here:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for quite a long time now. The couple has never shied away from talking about their love for each other and also kept sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram. And now, they both have moved in together and begun a new chapter of their life.

For the uninitiated, they were set to tie the knot this year in April but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the global lockdown, the plans were postponed. And talking to Mumbai Mirror, Chadha talked about this new chapter of life and said, "The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift."

She added, "Ali is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."

Talking about the adjustments that Fazal is trying to make, the actress revealed, "Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them."

