See Photos: Kajal Aggarwal shares gorgeous pictures from her wedding

Kajal Aggarwal became the latest bride in the Tinsel Town when she tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and fans couldn't keep calm. The Singham actress shared her first look as a bride a few hours before the wedding, and she looked absolutely radiant even in the black and white image.

Kajal Aggarwal was resplendent in her red heavily embellished lehenga, traditional jewellery which included the red chooda and golden 'kaleerein'. Gautam Kitchlu, too, looked dapper in his ivory sherwani with a baby pink dupatta. The whole theme of the wedding was soft, mellow colours, and the couple looked like they were made for each other!

And now, the newest bride has taken to her Instagram account and shared some pictures from the wedding and they are filled with glitz and grandeur. In the first picture that she shared, she could be seen planting a peck on her hubby's hand as they both were sitting on the Mandap. Have a look right here:

In the next picture, the couple could be seen performing a ritual by keeping their hands on their respective heads, here it is:

The third picture saw them striking a stylish and scintillating pose for the camera and looked gorgeous:

And the next one was a solo pose of the actress and she was looking both breathtaking and shy. Have a look right here:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

