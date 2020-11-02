See Photos: Kajal Aggarwal shares gorgeous pictures from her wedding
Taking to her Instagram account, the newest bride in the Tinsel Town Kajal Aggarwal shared some pictures from her dreamy wedding filled with splendour.
Kajal Aggarwal became the latest bride in the Tinsel Town when she tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and fans couldn't keep calm. The Singham actress shared her first look as a bride a few hours before the wedding, and she looked absolutely radiant even in the black and white image.
Kajal Aggarwal was resplendent in her red heavily embellished lehenga, traditional jewellery which included the red chooda and golden 'kaleerein'. Gautam Kitchlu, too, looked dapper in his ivory sherwani with a baby pink dupatta. The whole theme of the wedding was soft, mellow colours, and the couple looked like they were made for each other!
And now, the newest bride has taken to her Instagram account and shared some pictures from the wedding and they are filled with glitz and grandeur. In the first picture that she shared, she could be seen planting a peck on her hubby's hand as they both were sitting on the Mandap. Have a look right here:
In the next picture, the couple could be seen performing a ritual by keeping their hands on their respective heads, here it is:
View this post on Instagram
In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam à°Âà±Âà°²à°Âà°°à±Âà°°à°¾à°¬à±Âà°²à±Âà°²à°Â - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! ðÂÂÂ In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times âÂ¤ï¸Â
The third picture saw them striking a stylish and scintillating pose for the camera and looked gorgeous:
View this post on Instagram
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
And the next one was a solo pose of the actress and she was looking both breathtaking and shy. Have a look right here:
On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.
Wedding bells have begun for actress Kajal Aggarwal and the entire house is filled with fun and laughter. The pictures from the pre-wedding festivities are out and it screams love. On Wednesday, the couple hosted in what appears to be from her Haldi ceremony. The ritual was held with close friends and family members in attendance. Take a look at some sugary and spicy pictures. (All pictures: Pallav Paliwal/Yogen Shah).
Kajal Aggarwal showed off her radiant side in a yellow outfit. The actress completed her look with a floral jewelry set. She is certainly brimming in love and laughter. Isn't it? On the other hand, Kajal's soon-to-be-husband Gautam Kitchlu oozed handsomeness a white kurta and black Nehru jacket. Gautam is an entrepreneur and a founder of a design shop. The couple will tie the knot on October 30.
On Wednesday, the actress had shared pictures of her Mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a pretty pastel outfit, Kajal looked extremely happy and vibrant.
She further added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."
A few days back, the Singham actress had shared some lovey-dovey pictures of her husband-in-waiting. In the picture, Kajal showed off her love in a green salwar-kameez, while Gautam looked dapper in a dark green kurta. Before this, she had shared pictures in what is said to be from one of the ceremonies. There was another picture of Aggarwal wearing a bride-to-be sash from her bachelorette bash.
Kajal's sister Nisha looked like a princess at the pre-wedding ceremony, wearing a pink dress. On the start of the month, Nisha had taken to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of the pre-wedding bash. In the first picture that Nisha shared on her Instagram account, she could be seen planting a kiss on the bride-to-be's cheeks. In the next picture, the actress could be seen wearing a cute tiara and posing candidly.
Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is directing Mosagallu. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is pushing his own limits for Mosagallu. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer, but now the revised release date is expected soon.
Apart from being a very successful and popular star in the South, the actress has also dabbled with Bollywood and acted in films like Singham, Special 26, and is now gearing up for Mumbai Saga too.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to tie the knot on October 30, 2020. As the wedding festivities have already started, let's take a look at the duo's pictures from the ceremony hosted on October 29, 2020. We have pictures
