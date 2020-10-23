See Photos: Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gives birth to baby boy

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gave birth to their child - a baby boy - on Thursday. The late actor's uncle Dhurva Sarja his wife Prerana, took to their social media handle to share the happy news with the fans. Taking to his Instagram stories, Dhurva wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman (sic)".

Dhurva's wife Prerana also shared the good news on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support (sic)".

Apart from Dhurva and his wife, Chiranjeevi Sarja's cousin and music composer Suraj Sarja also shared his happiness on Instagram. He said that the family is "Welcoming Chiru with loads of love."

The late actor's fan clubs also shared first pictures of the baby boy. In one of the videos shared by a fan club, we can see the toddler pictured close to his father Chiranjeevi's portrait

In another video, we can see Dhurva relishing the precious moments with the baby boy.

A couple of weeks ago, the family had hosted a small baby shower for Meghana Raj on completing seven months of her pregnancy. The actress did it all how her husband would have desired the celebration to be. She shared a few pictures on social media, giving her fans a glimpse of the intimate ceremony. Meghana's baby shower ceremony was attended by her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana Shankar and the rest of the family.

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja married Kannada actress Meghana Raj, who is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj. Sarja is also the nephew of famous multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja. Beginning his career in 2009 with Vayupatra, Sarja acted in 22 sandalwood films, including Shivarjuna, which was released weeks before the COVID-19 induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and theatres have been shut since then.

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a severe cardiac arrest. He was 39.

