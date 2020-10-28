See Photos: Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

Television hottie Mohsin Khan turned a year older on Monday, . The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with co-actor Harsha Khandeparkar. The entire cast of the popular show was present during the celebration. Producer Rajan Shahi ensured that they had a good time and even sent bouquets for both the actors.





From the pictures, it seems the cast was shooting for a Ram Leela as the kids were dressed in mythological costumes, while the rest of the cast looked stunning in ethnic attires.





Birthday boy Mohsin looked handsome in a white sherwani, and Harsha looked gorgeous in a floral print saree.

This year in May, the actor completed a decade in the industry. The electronics engineer-turned-actor began as a model. He had never imagined that he would achieve success. "There's struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. We all need to put in our best every single day," he says. Given the kind of success he has seen in these last 10 years, it seems the coming decade will be as fruitful and fascinating for the actor!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in its 12th year and has been ruling the audience's heart since it's debut in 2009. The show features Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi play the leading lady Naira. Rajan Shahi is one producer who has created history with Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

