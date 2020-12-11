See Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor spotted at Luv Ranjan's office

It was December 20, 2019, when it was announced that Luv Ranjan's next directorial would star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The release date of this film was announced as March 26, 2021, but given the lockdown that happened due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, it could be postponed.

However, Ranbir and Shraddha seem to be in full prep-mode for their first film together. They were spotted at Ranjan's office in Andheri yesterday on December 10. The Rockstar actor could be seen in a dark-green and blue check-shirt.



Ranbir Kapoor ariving at Luv Ranjan's office: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Meanwhile, Shraddha waved to the paparazzi and took all the precautions by wearing a mask.

Shraddha Kapoor ariving at Luv Ranjan's office: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Nothing about the film is out yet and what it deals with. Luv Ranjan's last directorial was the highly successful Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, and he also co-produced the Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De. He's best known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. And next year, he also completes a decade as a filmmaker.

Ranbir Kapoor has two major films lined-up for releases. The first one is Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Earlier planned for a July 31, 2020 release, the period drama is now slated to release on a new date. And the other one is the Superhero franchise, Brahmastra.

The drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it. It was then announced that the drama would be released on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owing to the lockdown, the release date has been pushed further.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she began her career in the Hindi film industry with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Teen Patti in 2010, and acted in a film called Luv Ka The End in 2011. She became a star with the blockbuster success of the musical, Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She was then seen in films like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and Street Dancer 3D.

