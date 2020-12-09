See photos: Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva enjoy at exotic animal farm in Dubai

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently took their daughter Ziva to the Fame Park, an exotic animal farm, located in Dubai on December 7, 2020.

Sakshi Dhoni and her daughter Ziva seemed to have enjoyed their farm outing in Dubai and posted a list of photos from their fun trip. Sakshi Dhoni, who has become a true fashionista, wore a white top and denims and coupled it with a long white shirt. Ziva looked cute in her little dress. In the photos, Sakshi Dhoni is seen feeding various animals such as a lion cub, a giraffe, a crocodile (from afar), a lemur and also posed next to a bear. In one of the photos, Sakshi is seen playfully biting off the stem of a vegetable as the giraffe is busy munching into it. The mother-daughter duo is certainly making the most of their stay in UAE.

On Monday, she Instagrammed the above picture for her 4.3 million followers and captioned it: "I must mention, these lovely creatures are well looked after and a beautiful environment has been created for each one of them. Kudos to @sb_belhasa and the entire team @fame.park!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Dhoni's daughter Ziva, who was born in 2015, has become a social media star over the years and also has her own official Instagram handle which is managed by her parents. Ziva currently has over 1.8 million followers on her Instagram.

MS Dhoni was part of the IPL 2020 edition in the UAE which concluded in November 2020. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, led his IPL team Chennai Super Kings albeit to one of their worst performances in IPL history. For the first time in 13 years, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: 'It's just a game': Sakshi Dhoni's message after Chennai Super Kings out of IPL playoffs

Dhoni, however, has denied rumours of his retirement from domestic cricket and will look to make amends as skipper for CSK in the next IPL edition in 2021.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter gets rape threats on social media after CSK's loss to KKR

MS Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004 and Test debut in 2005, went on to become one of the finest Indian cricketers and captains on the international scene. Dhoni played 90 Test matches scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 and 350 ODIs scoring 10, 773 runs at an impressive average of 50.53 respectively. MS Dhoni has 6 hundreds and 33 fifties in Tests while in ODIs he has posted 10 centuries and 73 fifties.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news