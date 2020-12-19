See Post: Swara Bhasker joins the farmers in their protest; shares pictures

The farmers of Punjab have been protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu Border. Celebrities that have stood up for their rights and spoken about them include Diljit Dosanjh, Dharmendra. Now, Swara Bhasker has reached the Singhu Border and joined the farmers in their fight against the Laws.

She shared some pictures on her Twitter account and this is how she described the moment- "A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests." [SIC] Have a look at her post right here:

A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/WIGg6bdqkF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2020

Amid farmers' protests over the new agricultural laws, as stated above, Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to take the decision "fast". The veteran actor tweeted a picture of himself, expressing sadness, and wrote alongside, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast [sic]"

The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 16th day on Friday, with peasant leaders adamant on intensifying the protests further.

Farmers continued to be adamant on their demand for the repeal of the three new central agricultural laws. Their leaders asserted that in case the central government brought forth fresh positive proposals, they would resume parleys.

