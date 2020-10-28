See Post: Vivan Bhathena celebrates his birthday with 'genuine people and great food'

Vivan Bhathena, the actor we have often seen in Hindi movies as the bad guy, seems to be a very simple man in real life and his birthday celebrations are proof of the same. The actor, who turns 42 today on October 28, took to his Instagram account to share with his fans how his celebrations looked like.

He shared an adorable picture with his daughter Nivaya Palat Bhathena and this is what he had to write in the caption- "A simple happy bday this year with some genuine people and great food. Simple fun, simple pleasures, nothing very fancy yet very fulfilling and meaningful. Plan is to get nice and round and wish for a new year filled with joy happiness and love." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

In the next post, he could be seen enjoying some pancakes and he described the moment as this- "Vivan bhathena starring in the upcoming movie..Fatman vs pancakes." (sic)

Bipasha Basu extended her birthday wishes to the actor on this post. Have a look right here:

Bhathena is known for films like Chak De! India, Kartik Calling Kartik, Judwaa 2, Dangal, and Hate Story 4. He's now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

The actor tied the knot with Nikhila Palat in 2008 and the couple embraced parenthood on June 9, 2019, when she gave birth to Nivaya.

