Serena Williams' husband Alexis 'hated tennis for a long time' until he met her

American businessman Alexis Ohanian is married to Serena Williams, a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, but hated tennis before meeting her. Ohanian, who is co-founder and CEO of Reddit, spoke about how he appreciates the sport now after closely watching his wife work.

"I hated tennis for a long time, until I met my wife and tried to learn it. I am always a sports fan and when I watched a final closely, I understood the privilege I had. Now, I appreciate the world of tennis, I understand how the world of tennis is a difficult and intense world," Ohanian was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

