Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's twinning photo takes over the internet

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who had a court marriage on November 27, were seen twinning in one of the pictures shared by the television heartthrob. The duo seems extremely lost amidst nature, sitting calmly on a rock, while Ruchikaa rests her head on Shaheer's shoulders. The new couple of television opted for a moss green jacket, paired with a black tee and basic denim.

Take a look at the picture right away!

Ruchikaa and Shaheer, who have always maintained their personal life to be lowkey, are on a photo-sharing spree. Ever since Shaheer revealed the love of his life and confessed his relationship on social media, fans can't stop gushing over their digital chemistry.

In a photo, earlier, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were seen goofing around. As the actor posted it on his Instagram account, Ruchikaa did not shy away from reposting all the fun and humour.

In a media interaction, the duo shared how beautiful it has been being together. Shaher was quoted saying, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

On the other hand, Ruchikaa quipped, "It is Shaheer's simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It's rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other."

