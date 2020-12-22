Shaheer Sheikh: I realised Ruchikaa Kapoor was 'the one' during our trips; we are crazy together

Just a month after making his relationship official, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got hitched in the last week of November 2020. Shaheer and Ruchikaa exchanged vows in a court marriage due to the COVID-10 pandemic. After the court marriage, Shaheer and his new bride visited the former's hometown in Jammu, where they had a small ceremony, and then another ceremony at Ruchikaa's home in Mumbai.

The news of the wedding left Shaheer's fans and friends surprised. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the decision and the bond he shares with his wife. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shaheer said, "So, we travelled together. Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But, even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun."

He continued, "People who know me, know the kind of person I am. For the world, I'm this person who keeps to himself and keeps quiet and someone who doesn’t really express. But people who know, me who are good friends, know I am a mad man. I am a person driven by my emotions so I go crazy sometimes. So I can be that in front of her, I can be myself. During those trips, I realised yes, this is it. It felt perfect."

In a photo, earlier, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were seen goofing around. As the actor posted it on his Instagram account, Ruchikaa did not shy away from reposting all the fun and humour.

In another picture shared by Shaheer, the duo seems extremely lost amidst nature, sitting calmly on a rock, while Ruchikaa rests her head on Shaheer's shoulders.

In a media interaction, the duo shared how beautiful it has been being together. Shaheer was quoted saying, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

On the other hand, Ruchikaa quipped, "It is Shaheer's simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It's rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other."

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life, and later signed Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, in which he played the character of Arjuna. The actor received rave reviews for his role. His long-running show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke recently wrapped up.

