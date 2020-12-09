Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chadha is all set to captivate the audience

After the poster of Shakeela got a massive applause from the audiences, Richa Chadha is now set to mesmerise the audience with her performance in her upcoming flick, Shakeela. The makers of Shakeela have just dropped the teaser of the film, so check it out below!

The multi-lingual project is all set to set the screens ablaze this Christmas. Oozing oomph and glamour, Richa pays the perfect ode to the South siren who ruled cinemas in the 90s. Shakeela was a force to reckon with and her personality went beyond her erotic image. She was a figure of power and spunk at a time when actresses were treated as arm candies by superstars.

Promising to be a crowd-puller, the film's teaser starring Richa Chadha along with Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, has a scintillating touch that will tease the audience, but fill them with awe for the enigma that was Shakeela.

Richa said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

The film is presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO. It is slated for a Christmas release.

