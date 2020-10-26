Shardul Pandit: I have only a few thousands in my bank right now

Salman Khan is all set to introduce three wild contestants on Bigg Boss 14 tonight on October 26, and one of them is the television actor Shardul Pandit. Before entering the house, the actor has spilled the beans in an interview about the show, his favourite contestant, and his current economic crunch.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, when asked if Bigg Boss is a stressful show, he said, "No...I feel it is a great platform to reach out to the audience. Bigg Boss is a complete package of entertainment. I want to use the platform in the best manner." He was then asked about his favourite contestants and this is what he said.

"I have many favourites. Last year, Sidharth Shukla played a phenomenal game. He showed all shades of his personality and was a real dhamaka entertainer. I loved how Gauahar Khan played in her season. She is the perfect mix of intelligence, maturity and grace. Vikas Gupta is another player I liked. He would turn the game around with his planning," Pandit revealed.

He then also made a revelation about how his friends helped him with clothes and all and how he has only a few thousand rupees in his bank. He said, "My friends have helped me out with my clothes and all. I am not ashamed to say this. I have only a few thousands in my bank right now. But I feel every artiste needs to have his confidence not matter what is the situation. That is what matters. My friends are helping out in whatever way they can."

