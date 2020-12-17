Search

Shikhar Dhawan has nothing but 'good luck for the boys' for Day/Night Test. See post

Updated: 17 December, 2020 12:31 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Dhawan featured in the white-ball series and scored 201 runs including two-fifties. The first Test of the four-match series is played with pink-ball while the rest of the series will be played with red-ball.

Shikhar Dhawan. Picture/ Yogen Shah
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday wished luck to the Indian team for the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Good luck to #TeamIndia for the Pink Ball Test! Backing the boys out there and looking forward to an exciting game of cricket."

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Both the teams were hard to distinguish in the limited-overs series as hosts won the ODI series 2-1 while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series 2-1

The visitors have opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner. On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green before the toss. Pacer Pat Cummins presented the 459th Australian Test cap to Green.

Australia have picked Joe Burns ahead of Marcus Harris as Matthew Wade's partner in the opening. The hosts are also going with three pacers and one spinner.

India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

First Published: 17 December, 2020 12:01 IST

