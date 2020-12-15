Shilpa Shirodkar: Mithun Chakraborty was instrumental in my Jinxed tag to be wiped out
Shilpa Shirodkar, who has been part of several hit films such as Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan and Aankhen, recalls her journey in Bollywood, her struggling phase and more.
Shilpa Shirodkar, one of the popular actresses in the '90s, has opened up about her early days in Bollywood, her struggle in the film industry, and her take on the nepotism debate.
It's a known fact that Shilpa Shirodkar began her Bollywood career in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, in which Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha essayed lead roles, and the newbie played a blind girl. However, it was not really her first film. In an interview with ETimes, Shirodkar revealed that her first film was with Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, Jaya Prada, Sumeet Saigal, which could not be made.
"I still remember on August 9, 1987, at Filmistan studio. I was supposed to be shooting with the biggest actors of the industry. I saw so many people waiting to see Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, Jaya Prada, Sumeet Saigal and Mr Sushil Kumar Shinde. It seemed like the whole industry was in a frenzy that a new girl was to be launched, the hype was too much. It was absolutely like a dream come true, but as we all know, everything doesn't always turn out the way we want to. The film didn't take off. Nevertheless, at that time it didn't matter much to me honestly and I continued studying," said Shilpa Shirodkar, while recalling how her journey in Bollywood began.
A year later, journalists started calling Shirodkar's mother asking her about Shilpa and her career. They also suggested her mum - famous Marathi actress Gangu Bai - that the film would be not made ever. Time flew, and Shilpa met photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksh, whom she referred to as "the miracle man of my life". Shilpa did a photoshoot with him, he organised everything - right from the make-up artist to hairdresser - for Shilpa and did not charge her a single penny.
She continued, "And as god may have had it, one of the stylists from the photoshoot met Rikkuji (The top-most manager then who handled actors like Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit) at Juhu beach for their casual morning walk and told them that they should consider me for films. Rikkuji at that time was working with Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and was planning to launch Sanjay Kapoor and they were in search of a new girl. One day, Rikkuji came home and we went to meet Boneyji and the meeting went well. As Mr. India was a huge hit, Shekar Kapoor was going to direct Sanjay for his debut film. They were planning a film titled, 'Jungle' with Sanjay and I was a huge candidate for it. But again that didn't work out and Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with 'Prem' along with Tabu. By this time everyone in the industry had named me 'Jinxed'."
However, Rikku Rakeshnath didn't give up on Shilpa and continued showing Shilpa's pictures to the industry insiders. And that's how Shilpa Shirodkar bagged 'Brashtachar' and her journey in Bollywood began.
Shilpa Shirodkar also revealed that it was Mithun Chakraborty who helped her in wiping out the "Jinxed" tag. The actress said, "Mithu Da he was instrumental in my Jinxed tag to be wiped out. So yes, I didn't come with all the frills and fancies but I made it."
Shilpa may have had faced hurdles after becoming an actress, but her take on the ongoing insider vs outside debate or the nepotism debate is quite neutral. She said, "I don't see the harm in a child choosing a career like his father or mother. And I think in India it's been a norm to do that isn't it? Doctor ka beta Doctor, lawyer ka beta lawyer, teacher ka beta teacher, jeweller ka beta jeweller and so on, so Actor ka beta Actor, the journey becomes slightly easy for them, but it's not a given that they will be only and only be successful in that industry. Success only comes to those who deserve it, who work hard for it and with the blessings of the almighty. There are so many successful people in our industry who didn't have anyone and yet have made it big, today if their kids want to pursue their parents' career why not! I think it's unfair to judge everyone."
Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in 2020 film Guns of Banaras, where she had a small role. The actress is currently living in Dubai with her family.
Born on November 20, 1969, Shilpa Shirodkar is the daughter of famous Marathi actress Gangu Bai and granddaughter of noted Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar, who starred in Brahmachari (1938).
Shilpa Shirodkar's younger sister Namrata Shirodkar is also a former actress. Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav is one of Namrata's most memorable films. Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu and has two children Gautam and Sitara.
Shilpa Shirodkar began her Bollywood career at the age of 20. In 1989, Shilpa starred in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, in which Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha essayed lead roles. Shilpa played a blind girl in the film.
Though Shilpa went almost unnoticed in her debut, her second film grabbed everyone's attention. She became Anil Kapoor's leading lady in the 1990 film 'Kishen Kanhaiya' in which Kapoor essayed a dual role.
Shilpa Shirodkar mostly worked in 'masala' films during the 1990s. After appearing in films such as Nyay Anyay, Trinetra, Hum, Benaam Badsha, Do Matwale, Dil Hi To Hai, Gopi Kishan, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, she soon became famous for her glamorous roles.
Shilpa Shirodkar disappeared from the big screen after the 2000 film Gaja Gamini. The film was directed by M. F. Husain and was his ode to womanhood and his muse of the time, Madhuri Dixit.
Shilpa Shirodkar wed Holland-based businessman Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and went on a hiatus from the silver screen following that.
Speaking about her long break from showbiz, Shilpa Shirodkar, in an old interview with mid-day, had said, "Taking a break from films wasn't a conscious decision per se. But when I married Apresh (Ranjit), he was a student pursuing his Masters in the Netherlands. So, I had to shift there to live with him. Thereafter, we lived in Auckland, New Zealand and then the UK."
"I didn't miss my star status as much as I missed being busy. But, I completely rediscovered myself during my stint abroad. I met new people, made friends, learnt new skills and overcame my fears. I took up a hairdressing course in Auckland as I felt that it would help me in my line of work," she was quoted.
"Now, I know how our hard our hairdressers have to slog (smiles). I gave it up after a year as I was planning to start a family. Then after sitting idle for a couple of months, I decided to take up a job again. I sent my CVs to corporate offices, and landed up as a Debt Checker at Dun and Bradstreet, a financial services firm. Juggling between a full-time job and home was exhausting but fun. In fact, I would call it the best year of my life," said Shirodkar.
Talking about her life as a homemaker, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed, "I shifted to the UK after Anushka my daughter was born. I was a full-time mom for many years, as I'm pretty protective about my daughter. But I started getting bored once Anushka started her schooling. So, I took up driving lessons. I was used to chauffer driven cars in India, and never imagined myself driving a car. Though I was scared, I took up the challenge."
Shilpa Shirodkar further added, "Living abroad taught me to live like a common woman who does everything on her own. Madhuri (Dixit) rightly says, 'It's only in India where I wear an actor's hat, otherwise in Denver, I am a wife and mother'."
In 2013, Shirodkar made a brief appearance on the small screen in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and later in 2016, she appeared in Silsila Pyar Ka.
Upon her comeback, Shilpa Shirodkar told mid-day, "I see a prominent change in the industry, in the overall attitude of people. People are more professional, everything is more scripted and written, there are no last minute changes. Everyone does their homework and come so everyone is more prepared."
Currently, Shilpa Shirodkar is busy raising her daughter Anushka. Being a part-time mom doesn't allow her to contemplate a comeback to films. "When you go away for long stretches, like I have, everything changes. New gangs and cliques are formed. It's very hard to break in."
Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in the TV show Savitri Devi College & Hospital, that aired from May 15, 2017, to September 29, 2018.
Shilpa Shirodkar even dubbed for South actress Raai Laxmi for the 2017 film Julie 2.
On the film front, Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in the film Guns Of Banaras (2020), however, the film bombed at the Box Office.
Here's taking a look at some candid photos of Shilpa Shirodkar with her family:
In picture: Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar. Shilpa shared this picture on Instagram and wrote alongside: All smiles. Here's celebrating #maharishi #epicblockbuster. Thanking each one of you for all the blessings and love you have showered on us. "Success is not a destination it is a journey"
Shilpa Shirodkar shared this rare, unseen picture with her mother and sister and wrote alongside, "We are her pride. The Shirodkar Ladies. Photo courtesy the one and only #gautamrajadhyaksha"
Shilpa Shirodkar with sister Namrata Shirodkar. The former shared this photo on Instagram and captioned it: "My strength in every possible way...My sister, my backbone. ..Happy happy birthday my chin... god bless you with all that you have always wanted and much much more... I love you so so so much"
A throwback picture of the Shirodkar sisters! Shilpa captioned this childhood photo saying - A bond for this life time.. #childhood #music #dance #sister #memories
On her nephew Gautam's birthday, Shilpa Shirodkar shared this adorable picture and wrote alongside, "Happiest happppppiest birthday my baby @gautamghattamaneni. As you turn 13 today I send you angels to protect you, and prayers to keep you happy always. Stay blessed always my darling gautam. #mybabyturns13 #teenager shilpa mumma loves you so so so much"
Shilpa Shirodkar with her husband Aparesh Ranjit. The former actress shared this picture on his birthday on November 9, 2019, and wrote alongside, "Happy happy birthday Daddy"
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Shilpa Shirodkar!
It's Shilpa Shirodkar's birthday on November 20. The former actress, who was seen in several Bollywood films in the '90s, turns 51 this year. On her birthday, we take a look at her journey so far!
