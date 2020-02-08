Shots fired at another anti-CAA protest site

New Delhi: Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly fired in the air near an anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, eyewitnesses said on Friday. No one was injured in the incident, which the police said appeared to be a case of personal enmity and not related to the anti-CAA protests.

"The firing was not in connection with the anti-CAA protests. We suspect it to be a case of some personal enmity," a police official said. However, some of the protesters alleged that it was a repeat of intimidatory tactics like the one at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. They said with every incident, the accused are changing their modus operandi. The Jafrabad police have registered a case. The incident took place barely 400 metres away from the site where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since last month. Nihal Ashraf, a protester, said, "The armed men fired three rounds in the air and fled the spot. They were on a scooter without a number plate". The people resumed their protests after a while.

Poll preparations

Riding on tech-savvy elements like QR codes and mobile apps, poll authorities have geared up for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly on Saturday, making tight security arrangements across the national capital and keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas. Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, which is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, a spirited Congress and the opposition BJP.Meanwhile, the EC has issued a show cause notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the Opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

400m

Distance between the firing and protest sites

Shaheen Bagh stir: SC hearing after polls

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear the pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh on February 10, after the Delhi Assembly elections as it did not want to "influence" the polls. While asking the petitioners to wait till the matter is heard, the bench observed it would be appropriate if the matter is dealt with by the Delhi High Court. "We think...the high court is the appropriate forum and we can issue directions to this effect," the bench said.

Modi picks 'Faking News' article to target Omar

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, targeted former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah over a quote that was created by 'Faking News' for its satirical article, reported Alt News, a fact-checking news website. The quote attributed to Omar reads, "The abrogation of Article 370 would bring such a massive earthquake

that it will divide Kashmir from India".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever