Shraddha Kapoor digs out old family picture on parents' anniversary

As her actor parents - Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor - celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary, actor Shraddha Kapoor and dug out an old family picture to commemorate the day. The Ek Villian, actor shared a throwback picture and wished her parents on the occasion.

The picture sees a young Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor with little Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor posing at a scenic location in the midst of snow-capped mountains.

Besides the family picture, Shraddha also shared a monochrome picture of her mother and father from their younger days.

"Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu," the 33-year-old actor wrote in the caption as she wished her parents on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha âÂ¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Prateik Babbar, and many fans commented on the post and wished the couple.

